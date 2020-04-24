The Owensboro Board of Education voted Thursday to offer Superintendent Matthew Constant a four-year contract, starting July 1, at a salary of $149,000 a year.
The board had named Constant to the post on March 26, pending contract negotiations.
Thursday, the also officially approved to make May 1 the last day of school for students in Owensboro Public Schools.
Constant told the board that the system will have completed 1,062 hours of instruction — the minimum allowed by the state — at that time.
Students will turn in their work on May 4 and May 5.
Students have been getting non-traditional instruction, assignments to work on at home, since schools were closed on March 16 by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are getting weary with this process,” Constant told the board about non-traditional instruction.
It was not designed to last this long, he said.
The board also voted to eliminate the civics test and individual learning plan requirements for those who were unable to finish them during the pandemic.
Constant said he expects classes to resume on Aug. 12, the start of the new school year.
But he said the staff will work on an alternative calendar if it looks like that date won’t be possible.
Constant said seniors and staff all want to see some sort of graduation ceremony.
He said he’s working to find a way to do that.
About 90% of the students are keeping it touch with teachers, Constant said.
He said the schools know very little about what’s happening with the other 10%.
But Constant said teachers are trying to make contact with them.
Anyone who emails a teacher each day is counted as being present, he said.
Constant said in some cases he wishes there was no requirement for letter grades during this time.
But they are required for those seeking Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarships, he said.
