The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education announced Thursday that Matthew Constant will be the new superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools, pending contract negotiations, effective July 1.
Constant, who has been the interim superintendent for the school district since the beginning of this year following Nick Brake’s resignation at the end of 2019, has been working with the district since 2011. He served as an assistant superintendent and chief academic officer of the district before being named the interim superintendent. This is his 25th year working in education.
Before coming to work for OPS, Constant served as a technology education teacher at Apollo High School, a staff developer for both high schools in the Daviess County Public Schools system and served as an assistant principal of Daviess County High School. He also served as the DCPS district technology coordinator before coming to OPS.
He received his bachelor of arts in math and music from Bellarmine University, a master in science in vocational technical education from Murray State University, received his Rank 1 principalship from Western Kentucky University, and later went on to earn his doctorate in administration from WKU as well.
Board chairman Jeremy Edge said that Constant has done a wonderful job, and that board members already knew he was great for the school system. He said the board took some time considering whether or not Constant could “lead the team,” and that Constant’s actions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic helped to re-enforce to the board that he is the right man for the job.
“He went into unprecedented times for our system, for the state, the country, and showed leadership beyond what I think any of us could imagine,” Edge said. “There were some great, great candidates, but picking him was easy.”
Constant said he is humbled and appreciative of the board’s support during this selection process.
This is his ninth year with the district, and he said he knows “without a doubt” that he worked with the best staff around.
“I can’t thank you all enough for your support,” he told the board. “We are going through a tough time right now, but we’re going to make it, and it’s all because we have such a strong team behind us. That being said, we are going to move forward. We are going to do great things for kids. We are going to change lives because we have such a strong team.”
Constant said the attention has be on students and their families but even more so under the pandemic.
“We have to focus on the humans we serve, and the humans we serve are our kids and our families, especially during this time,” he said. “We care so much about our community. We are going to take what has been bottled in this COVID-19 period and turn it into even better progress for us as we move forward. I can’t wait to start.”
Constant’s current contract as interim superintendent is effective through the end of this fiscal year. At that point, he will officially begin at the new leader of the district.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
