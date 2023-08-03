Former Owensboro Public Schools superintendent Matthew Constant pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday.
Constant, 51, has been charged with procuring or promoting a minor to engage in a sexual or other prohibited activity and tampering with physical evidence.
An examining trial, also referred to as a preliminary hearing, is set for approximately 1 p.m. Aug. 9.
“An examining trial is a hearing to determine whether probable cause exists to send a case to the grand jury for possible indictment,” Daviess County Attorney John Burlew said. “Sometimes these hearings are waived by the defense.”
Burlew said Daviess County District Court has requested a special judge preside over Constant’s hearing next week.
Constant’s arraignment was originally slated for July 28 but was rescheduled for Wednesday after District Judge Shannon Meyer recused herself.
Burlew said Constant’s bond remains at $35,000 full cash.
Constant was arrested by the Kentucky State Police on July 27 after allegations were made that led to an investigation.
The Owensboro Public Schools board suspended Constant with pay in May following the allegations, but decided to terminate his contract in June, prior to the investigation being completed.
