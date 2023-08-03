Former Owensboro Public Schools superintendent Matthew Constant pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday.

Constant, 51, has been charged with procuring or promoting a minor to engage in a sexual or other prohibited activity and tampering with physical evidence.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@karahwilson19

