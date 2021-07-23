Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant received a glowing evaluation from the district’s board of education on Thursday during a regular meeting at central office.
Board Chairwoman Melissa Decker touted Constant’s leadership throughout the difficult year of dealing with the pandemic, and said the board is “enormously proud” of him.
“This has been an impossibly difficult year, but throughout, Matthew Constant has managed to stay positive,” Decker said. “He has been transparent and collaborative, keeping us abreast of changes in a timely manner and always informing the board of any legislative or legal issues of concern.”
She said Constant has made difficult decisions with the best interest of OPS students at the front of his mind, “and has worked tirelessly for them and for our teachers, too.”
Constant is about the embark on his second official year as superintendent. He was named interim superintendent, effective Jan. 1 2020, and was hired on as the OPS district leader in July of last year.
There are seven standards boards may use to assess superintendent performances: strategic leadership, instructional leadership, cultural leadership, human resource leadership, managerial leadership, collaborative leadership, and influential leadership.
The OPS board chose to evaluate Constant on all standards, stating he received accomplished and exemplary ratings.
Board Vice-Chairman Michael Johnson said that Constant is great in identifying areas of performance gaps, and mobilizing resources to help close the achievement gaps of OPS students.
“Dr. Constant works very hard to make sure he is active in our community and understands the many cultures that are represented in our school district.”
Constant said he was humbled by board members’ remarks. He thanked board members for their words and support, adding that it’s an honor to serve with a board that has no hidden agendas.
He also said his leadership team is “amazing,” and that he couldn’t do his work without them.
He said the board truly cares about OPS students, and because of that, the entire district and its support staff and educators are able to “do a whole lot of things.”
“I’m truly humbled, and I just can’t wait to start the second year,” he said.
Board members made his evaluation official by unanimously approving it.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
