Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant has been named the Kentucky Music Educators Association Administrator of the Year.
He was given the award during the organization’s conference in Louisville on Friday.
“I was completely shocked and humbled to be the recipient,” he said. “It’s a testament to the great people at OPS involved in fine arts and music programs. We have the best of the best that produce great students in great numbers.”
Constant said he believes the award also highlights the OPS board of education’s emphasis on fine arts and creating resources to run “stellar” programs.
The passion that Constant has for fine arts and music are personal.
“In the fifth grade, I was in band and played trumpet and I learned how music could have an impact on my life,” he said.
Constant said he continued in music through college, where he minored in vocal performance. Today, he still sings in choirs and choruses.
“I think it gives me perspective with what I see now,” he said. “Involvement in arts plays a part in student achievement.”
Part of Constant’s love for fine arts and music is ensuring that OPS students are able to participate, whatever their circumstances may be.
“If a student wants to play an instrument, we will get them the instrument,” he said. “It could be an opportunity they may have never had or experience again, but they can since they attend OPS.”
Even the students are seeing the impact fine arts and music can have on their lives, Constant said.
“We have a sixth-grade sampler program that is a rotation of fine arts and music programs,” he said. “They choose an instrument and learn that for a couple weeks, then rotate through theatre, choir and dance.”
After the sampler program, students are able to choose the path they’d like to focus on.
“We provide the instruments to students during the program, and if they decide to join band and money is an issue, we provide access with inventories instruments we have in the district,” he said.
The district’s concentration on fine arts and music programs are working for everyone involved, Constant said.
“We have a strong pipeline that I’d put up against any other in Kentucky or even the nation,” he said.
In OPS, more than 350 elementary school students have access to fine arts and music classes taught by certified music teachers. In the middle and high schools, 80% of students participate in the arts in some way.
