Trilogy Management Services recently announced the groundbreaking of its construction project to build a new senior living community in Owensboro.
The Community will be at 3050 Calumet Trace.
The project will feature 51 independent-living residences, 44 assisted-living residences and 20 memory-care residences in a mixture of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with varied amenities, including a full-service bistro, multiple dining areas complete with an on-site chef, an activity room designed to accommodate everything from art projects to game nights, a beauty and barber salon, library, theater room, multiple sunrooms and a fitness center.
“At Trilogy, we take great pride in providing resident-centered, coordinated care,” said Leigh Ann Barney, President and CEO of Trilogy Management Services. “This means that our campuses contain top-of-the-line equipment and technology designed to support a wide range of needs.”
Trilogy has partnered with DMK Development Group to develop the community, a premier national senior housing and healthcare developer and general construction firm.
The facility will also include an outdoor courtyard and garden area.
The project will represent a total investment of $23 million and create over 200 construction jobs, as well as 60-70 permanent jobs once the community is open.
“We identified a growing need in Owensboro for a senior community that will provide quality, hospitality-based senior care without giving up the luxuries of home,” said David Kitchen, founder and CEO of DMK Development Group.
Founded in 1997 and based in Louisville, TMS is a manager of senior living and long-term healthcare communities that offer a full range of personalized services, from independent and assisted living to skilled nursing and rehabilitative services.
TMS employs more than 15,000 associates and manages over 110 senior living communities in Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.
Construction, according to a spokesperson with Trilogy, is “moving right along,” with hopes of completion by in about a year.
For questions or more information about Trilogy and the new senior community coming to Owensboro, visit TrilogyHS.com.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
