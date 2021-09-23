The 90-year-old Spottsville Bridge provides a drastic contrast to the new 42-foot-wide bridge that will soon take its place on U.S. Highway 60.
District 2 Highway Department spokeswoman Keirsten Jaggers said in an email Wednesday that the new bridge will replace an aging structure that was built in 1931.
In addition to the age of the old bridge, Jaggers cited a need for wider lanes as a significant factor for the project.
“The structure will go from two 10-foot lanes with narrow shoulders to 12-foot lanes with 8-foot shoulders,” she said. “This will better accommodate traffic in terms of volume and the types of vehicles that travel that route.”
The old bridge will remain in place, directly next to the new bridge, while construction continues.
Built by the International Steel and Iron Co. of Evansville over the Green River, the original bridge was officially dedicated on Dec. 18, 1931, and was operated as a toll bridge until 1945.
The estimated cost of the new bridge is $32,215,900, with CJ Mahan Construction Inc. of Columbus, Ohio, serving as the contractor.
Construction on the bridge began early in the spring of 2020 and is expected to be finished sometime in 2022, Jaggers said.
Once construction on the new bridge is completed, it is scheduled to be painted “Kentucky Blue.”
