After a late June groundbreaking, construction of Hancock County Public Library’s Lewisport branch continues on schedule.
Library officials expect the 8,450-square-foot facility to be complete in the spring of 2021, said Tina Snyder, director.
“We had several days in a row of rain, but the guys kept plugging along,” Snyder said. “It’s going well.”
Currently, the construction crew is “drying in” the structure, which means they are making it weather-tight for heated interior work this winter.
Jacobs Group General Contractors of Buckner, Kentucky, earned the bid. HCPL board members set a cap of $2.5 million for the Lewisport branch project.
There seems to be a lot of interest in the new library, Snyder said.
It is being built across from Lewisport City Hall in a spot where the Lewisport Elementary School served the community for nearly 70 years. The school closed in 2005.
The building was auctioned off in 2006 to a pair of buyers from Breckinridge County and Tennessee. The last owners were Brian and Denise McArthur.
HCPL paid $88,454 for the building and more than 2 acres.
Throughout the project, library officials have remained sensitive to the community’s deep connection to the former school. As a nod to the much-loved building, HCPL officials salvaged architectural features and other items from the school that may be used in the new library.
On a positive note, the onsite construction manager has noticed a flow of traffic around the building site daily, Snyder said.
“(Jacobs Group) have not really experienced that on other projects,” she said.
The construction company usually builds for-profit structures, such as dental offices, medical clinics, senior living facilities and other commercial buildings.
“This building is for the community, as opposed to a for-profit building,” Snyder said. “The community seems to be excited about the building’s progress and the opportunities that can be provided to the community because of the building. ... We greatly appreciate the ongoing support we have received from our community and look forward to continuing to serve our Hancock County citizens when the building opens.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
