Construction of the Owensboro Veterans’ Affairs clinic is underway on East Parrish Avenue, with completion expected early this summer.
The clinic has been operating at its location at 3400 New Hartford Road since 2008, offering mental health, nutrition, primary and specialty care services to veterans throughout the Green River region.
Prior to the opening of the clinic, veterans had to drive outside the region to receive care.
Since its opening, the clinic has grown and the new location, according to Todd Wright, public affairs officer for the Marion VA Health Care System, will provide more room to carry out necessary services for veterans in the community.
The project, he said, is expected to be completed and all services transferred to the new location at 2060 East Parrish Avenue by June.
“Our project engineer was just on site yesterday to speak with the primary contractor and was informed that they remain on schedule, no weather- or COVID-related delays,” he said.
The services offered by the Owensboro VA Clinic will not change, according to Wright. The new location will just provide necessary space.
There will, however, be an update in equipment and furnishings to christen the new location.
The clinic plans on notifying and assisting veterans of the location change as the project nears completion.
“The goal is to have a seamless transition from one location to the other,” Wright said.
As of March last year, the Owensboro VA Clinic received a satisfaction score of 84% for primary care services and 85% for routine care services.
Existing patients are, on average, able to get appointments for primary and mental health care services within three days and specialty care within one day.
For new patients, primary care appointments typically take 14 days, mental health care three days and specialty care one day.
To schedule an appointment with the Owensboro VA clinic, call 270-684-5034.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
