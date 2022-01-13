The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department plans to begin working on its new strategic vision this year and will look at hiring a consultant to guide the process.
Parks Director Amanda Rogers told parks advisory board members Wednesday the last strategic vision expired in 2015.
Roger said the master plan is a blueprint for the department, where the public gives their opinions on the state of the parks, and tell officials what they want the parks to provide in the future.
“It’s not a quick process,” Rogers told board members. “It will take a year and a half.
“The process also involves looking at state and national park trends and meeting the organizations that use the parks. “We’ll do public questionnaires. We’ll do meetings,” Rogers said, adding that each step of the process would be reviewed by the board members.
Rogers suggested the parks staff could create the master plan themselves, and that doing so would save the city thousands of dollars.
“To have a thorough master plan done ... is no less than $80,000 to $100,000,” Rogers said.
When asked if the parks staff could work on the plan while also handling their other duties, Rogers said, “It’s a lot.”
If parks staff prepared the plan, Rogers said the public may believe the department manipulated the results to match priorities officials already had in mind.
Rogers said she has discussed the plan with some consultants to get an approximate cost. The board members recommended hiring a contractor, and splitting the project over two fiscal years, so the cost is spread over two budgets.
“It would be a great tool for the elected officials to have,” Rogers said.
In other business, board members discussed department officials’ recommendation that Cravens Pool be repaired and expanded. Rogers recommended to city commissioners Tuesday the city spend $600,000 to repair major issues at the pool, while expanding it in size and adding water features.
The pool can’t reopen until issues identified by the Green River District Health Department are fixed. Rogers said the hope is to have the pool reopened in the summer of 2023.
City Commissioner Mark Castlen, who attended the meeting, said, “I would say 2023 would be very quick.”
Rogers said other options were considered, but the public supports repairing and keeping the pool. The pool property is owned by Owensboro Public Schools. In an email, Rogers said OPS officials said they can’t contribute to the pool project, because their funds the school district receives are only for educational use, not recreation.
City elected officials will have to decide how they want to proceed with the project, Rogers said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.