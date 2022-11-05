CHA Consultants has forecasted growth over the next 20 years for the number of enplanements and operations at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.

CHA Project Manager Jose Blanco said during Tuesday’s public meeting on OWB’s master plan — a document that forecasts the airport’s needs over the next 20 years — that enplanements are forecasted to grow by 3.5% a year over the next 20 years, while operations are to grow by 3.1% a year.

