CHA Consultants has forecasted growth over the next 20 years for the number of enplanements and operations at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.
CHA Project Manager Jose Blanco said during Tuesday’s public meeting on OWB’s master plan — a document that forecasts the airport’s needs over the next 20 years — that enplanements are forecasted to grow by 3.5% a year over the next 20 years, while operations are to grow by 3.1% a year.
Enplanements are the number of passengers departing OWB, and operations include the number of flights to and from the airport.
The rationale for the forecasts is explained in a CHA working paper that’s being used to formulate the master plan. The working document also provides historical information about activities at OWB, showing that they fluctuated throughout the last decade before dropping steeply due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020.
According to the document, total annual enplanements sharply rose from a low of approximately 14,000 enplanements in 2011 to a peak of approximately 31,500 enplanements in 2012. Enplanements sharply declined the next year in 2013 to about 23,000 enplanements and stabilized at about 20,000 annual enplanements through 2019.
Enplanements cratered to a 10-year low of 11,638 in 2020 before recovering to 14,032 last year, the document states.
By 2040, OWB will see about 23,000 passenger enplanements, the document states.
Similar to enplanements, airport operations have fluctuated throughout the last decade — from a peak of approximately 46,600 operations in 2010 to approximately 16,000 operations in 2013 before stabilizing at around 17,500 annual operations through 2019. The CHA paper attributed this mostly to Allegiant Air.
“These fluctuations in operations were largely due to changes in service via Allegiant Air. In 2012, Allegiant increased activity from 97 operations to 214 operations (approximately 120.6% increase) before dropping service in 2013 down to 133 operations (approximately 37.9% decrease),” the document stated.
Operations slightly increased from 2019 to 2020 due to more general aviation activity, which includes flight training, sightseeing, recreational, aerial photography, law enforcement, and medical flights, as well as business, corporate, and personal travel via air taxi charter operations, according to records.
Looking forward to the next 20 years, the CHA paper projects commercial operations to decline by about 4.8% from 2020 to 2040. However, total operations are projected to increase, driven by an expected 104.6% increase in general aviation operations.
As part of the process in formulating the master plan, OWB and CHA officials are currently considering different potential options for upgrading the airport’s terminal. The master plan is scheduled to be finalized in early 2023.
