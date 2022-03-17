Harry Bellew spent 51 years working in the credit union industry before retiring in 2009 and moving back to his hometown of Owensboro. Today, he uses the same skillset he developed over the course of his career in his role as vice president of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Western Kentucky.
Founded in Paris, France, in 1832, the nonprofit organization helps provide a variety of assistance to those in need.
“It is very, very meaningful,” the 81-year-old Bellew said from a wingback chair at the society’s Owensboro thrift shop. “Helping the poor is something that just gives you great satisfaction. It gives you a lot of joy and helps you sleep at night.”
While he volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul office at his church, St. Stephen Cathedral, for eight years, Bellew was asked to join the organization’s board about four years ago.
Richard Remp-Morris, executive director and CEO of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Western Kentucky, said Bellew was able to use his professional experience in finance to help the organization.
“It would be difficult to really fully express what Harry really means to us,” Remp-Morris said. “He brings a wealth of wisdom and financial experience.”
After taking his seat as vice president of the board, Bellew was able to help St. Vincent de Paul refinance its mortgage for its thrift store at 200 E. 18th St. in Owensboro.
“A few years go, we were at one of those crossroads that boards go through, where we were starting to get a little concerned about funding,” Remp-Morris said. “We went from paying $7,300 a month in mortgage to $4,200 a month because of Harry Bellew and his ability.”
That move alone will save the nonprofit organization about $150,000 over the next five years, he said.
Bellew said there seems to be a common misunderstanding that St. Vincent de Paul is only a resource for Catholics.
“A lot of it has to do with our name,” he said. “I also work for St. Joseph’s Peace Mission, and we have the exact same thing, because of our name, we are considered a Catholic institution, and we are not at all; we serve anybody who needs help.”
Bellew said he began volunteering on nonprofit boards will he was still working in Louisville as a way to give back to the community.
“I am a believer in the old adage that to whom much is given, much is expected,” he said, “and I have been blessed, so I feel responsible to give back.”
Bellew said the organization is funded through parishioner donations and receives no grant funding from the federal, county or city government.
While the COVID-19 pandemic cased a reduction in both donations and sales at the store, the deadly tornado that swept through western Kentucky in December brought about a refocus in the organization’s donations.
“Donations started pouring in here from everywhere, relief from out of state and in-state,” Bellew said. “We collected over $260,000 in donations from both local and out of state.”
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Western Kentucky is working with Catholic Charities to provide what are known as “Houses in a Box” for those displaced by the tornado.
Bellew said the boxes contain everything a family of four would need to get started in a household.
The nonprofit also donated $100 gift cards to be given to individuals affected by the tornado in Dawson Springs, Bowling Green and Bremen.
Bellew said his best advice for someone looking to become a community volunteer is to do a little research and discuss it with a spouse, because it is a time commitment.
“There are literally dozens and dozens of opportunities,” he said. “Think it through carefully, and try to match your skill sets to an organization’s needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.