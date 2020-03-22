When the Owensboro Public Schools technology team received word on March 11 that school districts across Kentucky might be closing per Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, they immediately sat down and got to work trying to figure out how students, teachers and families would be able to navigate education in the world of nontraditional instruction.
About 12-plus hours later, they had a lot of the district pretty much set up to work from Google Classrooms, which could also be accessed offline for students who did not have access to the internet. They also had set up tutorial websites for teachers to educate them on how students would learn digitally, and set up videos to show those who weren’t familiar with the software how to use it.
Sydney McFadden, OPS digital learning coach, said the district’s technology team worked all weekend with district officials and educators to ensure that when non-traditional instruction began on March 16, students would be ready to go.
“We were up all night, it was non-stop trying to quickly get everyone ready to go so that teachers could be prepared to tell students what to do before they left for the weekend,” McFadden said.
Non-traditional instruction, or NTI, programs encourage the continuation of academic instruction on days when schools are not in session or when they otherwise would be canceled. The Kentucky Department of Education issued a blanket waiver for districts across the state that did not already have NTI programs initiated. This came after the governor’s directive for superintendents across Kentucky to be prepared to close on a 72-hour notice. A day later is when he made the recommendation for them to do so.
McFadden said the OPS technology team was able to set up 1,354 new Google Classrooms for every sixth- through 12th-grade course within the district. The district even set up a hotline for teachers to call if they needed help with something digitally, and McFadden, as well as others on the tech team, made themselves available to teachers in an effort to streamline the process.
She said the important thing was to take care of the back-end digital stuff so that teachers could just focus on instruction.
“The teachers were awesome,” McFadden said. “They were able to do everything that I showed them, and we didn’t have any issues. Everybody was very excited, and really appreciated what they had. It was very good.”
She said the tail-end of that week and the weekend were rough, but “it paid off.”
Wendi McLevaine, Owensboro Innovation Middle School sixth-grade language arts teacher, said the transition for iMiddle students through this NTI process was easy, as it was already in-line with what they do at the school. The school uses an innovation model that focuses on project-based learning and pre-organizes all of those projects at the beginning of the year.
She was set up in her classroom on March 16 — along with her daughter who is a sophomore at Owensboro High School who was completing her school work for the day — and was able to answer questions her students had in real time. Through the digital learning platforms the school uses, she could even remotely access her students’ Chromebooks.
Every sixth- through 12th-grade student within OPS is issued a Chromebook.
For those students in the early grades, especially kindergarten through second grade, NTI looks different. For those students, physical paper packets were printed up with assignments. For students in the early grades who have access at home to Internet and electronic devices, teachers even developed some videos for them to view.
McFadden said that continued education is one of the most important aspects of NTI, but it’s also important for students to continue up with their routines.
“For us, it’s also about continuing and keeping those positive interactions for students,” she said.
Aaron Yeiser, Daviess County Public Schools technology integration specialist, said he and others in the district’s tech department were also informed on March 11 that they needed to quickly come up with a plan for educators and students to work from home for an extended period of time.
DCPS officials decided to take March 16-17 and allow teachers some professional development time to plan out what NTI would look like for their students, which Yeiser said was a big help.
“We created a website for our teachers to serve two functions,” Yeiser said. “To provide sources for the teachers concerning digital communication, but then secondly, and just as importantly, it needed to model for teachers how to use those tools.”
He and several members of the DCPS technology department worked “25-hour days” from Wednesday through Sunday night. A lot of the teachers were set up to operate Google Classrooms as well, but many classrooms already had digital tools in place.
It was important for DCPS educators to maintain normalcy in this difficult time, so they were to use whatever platforms they were used to using. That meant some using Google Classrooms, some using Classroom Dojo and some using paper packets or posting video instruction online for students to view.
“It is roughly 11 a.m. Wednesday (March 18) and so far this week we have gone through 700,000 emails, shared 60,000 files, and set up 1,044 video hangouts,” Yeiser said.
While that has been overwhelming, Yeiser said, it’s all for the benefit of students. He asked families to be patient during this time as he knows operating schools from homes is a significant change in the status quo.
“Parents have never been asked to completely be the teacher before and in these NTI days, our parents are being as overwhelmed as any other sub-group,” he said. “We just want them to remember to be patient with their kids, schools and technology, and let the learning happen in a fun, stress-free environment as much as possible.”
Sonya Simpson, East View Elementary School principal, said she also was thankful the DCPS district was given two days for teachers to come together to plan their lessons appropriately. Asking teachers to essentially plan for a few weeks of assignments overnight is a daunting task, she said.
Educating from home throughout every classroom looks different, she said, but it’s effective.
“We lost a lot of sleep from an administrator’s standpoint this weekend to make sure we were prepared to come back on (March 16) and communicate with our teachers,” she said.
She said DCPS is fortunate that schools operate under the same curriculums, which was important for making sure everyone was on the same page. That also allowed teachers to collaborate on projects and assignments when possible, alleviating stress.
Educators are even sharing documents as to how to deliver instruction to students, and to keep up with what other teachers are doing, she said, not just within schools, but with schools across the district.
She said educators are trying to stay as consistent as possible during this unprecedented time.
“It’s uncharted territory, but we are all in this together,” she said. “It’s a learning process and the more calm and collected we can stay as administrators, we can pass that down to our teachers and staff, who pass it to the kids.”
