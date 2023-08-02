For the passengers who arrived at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport’s terminal Tuesday morning, the moment was more about having the convenience of a direct flight to Chicago O’Hare International Airport than it was about Contour Airlines’ inaugural flight between the two cities.

Sara Monroe brought her 15-year-old daughter Sterling. She was flying alone for the first time to visit her aunt Liz Monroe, who lives in Chicago.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

