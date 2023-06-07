Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport officials were joined Tuesday by government and community leaders to officially welcome Contour Airlines as the incoming essential air service (EAS).
Doug Hoyt, airport board chairman, said Contour will begin offering daily flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Aug. 1.
“…We’ve had other airlines that provided jet service, but this is daily service out of Owensboro to Chicago O’Hare — and parts beyond,” Hoyt said.
This announcement comes after the board reversed course in early May, when Contour was initially going to offer flights to Charlotte, North Carolina.
Instead Contour gave the board an option for Chicago flights, which it voted unanimously to accept and remove Charlotte as the EAS destination.
Matt Chaifetz, Contour’s CEO, said he has known Owensboro airport Director Tristan Durbin for a number of years, which helped in bringing the airline to the community.
“When other airports are struggling to maintain service, the fact we’re here today introducing what I think, and I hope everyone agrees, is a truly upgraded product relative to the EAS service that Owensboro has had in the past is attributable to (airport officials’) efforts.”
Contour will be flying a 30-passenger Embraer ERJ-135 regional jet to make the 45-minute in-air trip from Owensboro to Chicago.
According to Chaifetz, Contour is one of the fastest growing airlines in the country and the second largest airline in the EAS program in both number of passengers and communities served.
“Contour is one of the most punctual airlines in the country,” he said. “Last month, we had an on-time performance rate of almost 90%.”
Chaifetz said the jets were originally built to hold 37 passengers but were downsized to 30 seats to provide more space. Those who attended the press conference were invited inside the jet to preview the aircraft’s cabin area.
More from this section
Chaifetz also noted that the Evansville airport does not offer flights to Chicago.
“We’re proud to be the only airline in this region offering nonstop services to Chicago — that was a major reason to transition service to Chicago … and we think that will really help cement Owensboro’s place as an airport of choice in the region,” Chaifetz said.
Contour, which also partners with American Airlines, will fly 12 weekly roundtrips between Owensboro and Chicago. The airline is offering an introductory price of $89 each way if booked by June 19. Tickets can be booked through Contour’s or American Airlines’ websites.
Contour will be replacing current EAS provider Cape Air, which offers daily flights to St. Louis and Nashville. Cape Air gave notice last year that it was withdrawing as a provider with EAS to multiple stations, including Owensboro. It cited inflation demands as the cause.
Cape Air did rebid to return as the EAS carrier but with fewer flight options.
EAS is a federal program that subsidizes airlines chosen for the service. The goal of the program is to maintain a minimal level of scheduled air service to smaller communities that otherwise would not be profitable.
The federal subsidy for Contour has been estimated at $5.6 million for the first year.
Both Mayor Tom Watson and Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen commended the airport’s board and staff for bringing Contour to the community.
“It is indeed exciting news,” Castlen said. “…We’ll be pulling customers from a broader range than just here in Daviess County.”
Officials touted the move as an economic tool as well, noting the international access that will be available to local travelers.
“This is a big day for the big O,” Watson said. “Contour is going to be a great partner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.