The construction company doing sewer line replacement in the area of West Fourth Street is adding an extra work day to its schedule, in an effort to move the project forward at a faster pace, Regional Water Resource Agency officials said Monday.
The hope is that construction crews will have the roadway in the Fourth Street blocks ready for asphalting in the coming week, Garrett Gordon, RWRA’s director of engineering, told board members at Monday’s board meeting.
The work is several months ahead of schedule, RWRA Executive Director Joe Schepers said.
RWRA started the “ravine sewer” project in July 2022, installing new lines to eliminate the combined sewer system roughly between First and Walnut streets to Fifth and Monarch Street.
The old lines run diagonally, sometimes under buildings. The work involves installing new sewers that zigzag along the streets. The old lines under buildings will be filled in.
Business owners in the area of Fourth Street and Sycamore Street, who spoke to the Messenger-Inquirer last week, said the project has affected their businesses, some in terms of lost sales, while others have experienced difficulties in bringing in supplies or directing customers to their shops. The closure of Fourth Street has resulted in fewer sales from people driving by, some business owners said.
Gordon said 60% of the total project is complete.
“The contractor is working as quickly as possible,” Gordon said.
Cleary Construction, of Tompkinsville, has been working crews on a 13-hour a day, four day a week schedule. Gordon said the construction firm will begin working Fridays, if the company can sustain that schedule.
“Their issue is finding manpower as well,” Gordon said.
Construction crews have to work in different areas, installing pipes in different locations and then connecting them, Schepers said previously.
At Fourth Street, the contractor is “limited in how much manpower and machinery they can get into the street,” Gordon said.
Fourth Street will be reopened for a portion of Fifth Street that will be closed for the project.
Schepers said the impacted areas of Fifth Street will largely include Kendall-Perkins Park, some residences and the city’s Public Works building.
The project has proceeded quicker than officials anticipated, Schepers said.
“We are five and a half months ahead of schedule,” Schepers said.
Later, Schepers said, “it could have gone a lot worse.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
