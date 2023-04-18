The construction company doing sewer line replacement in the area of West Fourth Street is adding an extra work day to its schedule, in an effort to move the project forward at a faster pace, Regional Water Resource Agency officials said Monday.

The hope is that construction crews will have the roadway in the Fourth Street blocks ready for asphalting in the coming week, Garrett Gordon, RWRA’s director of engineering, told board members at Monday’s board meeting.

