The city of Owensboro has awarded a contract to begin drainage improvement work in the Shifley-York area, and plans to issue a notice next week for the contractor to proceed on the project.

City engineer Kevin Collignon said officials have awarded the construction contract to Deig Bros. Construction, of Evansville. Deig officials submitted the sole bid of $4.356 million, which was below the $5 million project estimate.

