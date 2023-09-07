The city of Owensboro has awarded a contract to begin drainage improvement work in the Shifley-York area, and plans to issue a notice next week for the contractor to proceed on the project.
City engineer Kevin Collignon said officials have awarded the construction contract to Deig Bros. Construction, of Evansville. Deig officials submitted the sole bid of $4.356 million, which was below the $5 million project estimate.
Last year, city commissioners voted to spend $5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to alleviate flooding in the York area, which includes North Stratford and South Stratford Drive, Ellis Avenue, Griffith Avenue, South York and North York streets, Dallas Avenue, Harlan Avenue and York Park.
The project includes digging a retention basin between Carter Road and Dallas Avenue, expanding York Ditch from 2 feet to 8 feet from Carter Road to York Park and to 22 feet through the park. Part of the work will also involve installing storm waterlines in neighborhoods, creating separate stormwater and sewer lines.
Collignon said once the notice to proceed is issued, Deig Brothers will have 365 days to finish the project. It is anticipated contract crews will begin work clearing trees for the basin in early October, Collignon said.
“They’ll start with the basin,” Collignon said. “They might work on the ditch widening concurrent with the basin, and then they’ll start on the storm sewer work. We’re approaching later in the season.”
Collignon added that contractors “will want to get the basin done as quick as possible, before the wetter weather.”
Mayor Pro Tem Mark Castlen, who lives in the York area, said, “I’m excited to see the groundbreaking about to take place. I feel the people of the York neighborhood feel it’s overdue.
“I’ve talked to people who say they have to sand bag every time a major (storm) is forecast,” Castlen said. “They’re excited to get something done for the area.”
When the work begins, people should expect detours at times in the area, Castlen said.
“I ask people to show patience to the contractors,” he said. “I know there are going to be detours in the area, but they need to remember it is to progress our neighborhoods.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
