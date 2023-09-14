The Kentucky Sheriff’s Association holds an annual convention for county sheriffs and command staffs each year, with a focus on training and building networks between departments.
This year has been a little different, however, in that the convention has been visited by candidates for several major state offices.
“This happens to be an election year, so we have candidates for the governor’s office, attorney general and the auditor’s office,” Sheriff’s Association Executive Director Jerry Wagner said Wednesday.
This week’s event at the Owensboro Convention Center has been attended by “almost every sheriff,” Wagner said.
Wednesday afternoon, the sheriffs heard a presentation from Gov. Andy Beshear, who also answered questions about resources for sheriff’s departments, such as funding for additional school resource officers.
“These are our law enforcement heroes,” Beshear said after his presentation.
“They deserve to hear from the governor,” Beshear said.
The organization doesn’t back candidates.
“As an association we do not endorse, but we do sit down and talk” to candidates about issues pertaining to law enforcement, said Campbell County Sheriff Mike Jansen, the group’s president.
With all candidates, the association members “give them equal time” to discuss their campaigns, Jansen said.
“We know ... we do have to work with them as an association and as a state,” Jansen said.
Much of the week is spent in command training. Certified law enforcement officers are required to receive 40 hours of training each year, so the convention is an opportunity for sheriff’s to receive training hours.
The convention is also important for sheriffs to meet and network, Wagner said.
“It’s all about sharing information and making connections,” Wagner said.
Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman, who took office in January, said there are about 40 new sheriffs at this year’s convention.
By giving sheriffs a chance to network, “they are putting you with a support group,” Youngman said.
The convention continues through Friday.
