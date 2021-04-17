As the number of coronavirus cases in the region drops and vaccinations increase, the Owensboro Convention Center is bringing back its Mother’s Day Brunch on May 9.
“It’s a special event we look forward to hosting for moms and families, and we are so happy to be able to offer it again this year,” Laura Alexander, the center’s general manager, said this week.
She said, “Families had to give up a lot of family gatherings in 2020 and we wanted to provide a wide space for these families to celebrate.”
The brunch is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mother’s Day.
The breakfast menu includes scrambled eggs, buttermilk biscuits and sausage gravy, potatoes, Kentucky Legend bacon, hashbrown casserole and rolls.
The lunch menu features sweet tomato-glazed meatloaf, Kentucky Legend ham, mashed potatoes, country-style green beans, herb-buttered vegetable medley and fresh fruit cups.
For dessert, there’s cheesecake, cake and pie.
Jeanette Goins, marketing director, said the center can accommodate small and large parties.
“We’ll customize your table according to your party’s size,” she said.
The brunch will be in the third-floor ballrooms with views of downtown.
Goins said each mother will receive a complimentary gift and can register for a chance to win prizes from Nick T. Arnold Jewelers, Spirit Spa, and Willow and Pine Market.
There’s also a free photo booth, she said, where people can take pictures, courtesy of Seniour Events of Evansville.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, tables will be spaced for social distancing, food and drinks will be served cafeteria-style and people will need to wear a mask unless seated and eating and drinking at their table.
For questions and requests, contact sales.owensborocenter@spectraxp.com.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $12.50 for children ages 6-12.
Children 5 and under are admitted free.
Tickets are available online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the convention center box office or by phone at 270-297-9932.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.