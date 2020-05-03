The Owensboro Convention Center has been closed for more than a month.
But it’s still hiring and getting ready for when it’s allowed to reopen from the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are working with our corporate office and the city on reopening guidelines that will adhere to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for smaller groups once those mandates have been lifted,” Laura Alexander, the center’s general manager, said Monday.
She said, “Our primary goal when we reopen is to protect our employees and patrons by making them feel confident in our efforts to help mitigate the spread of this disease.”
Alexander said, “There will be major changes in how we operate over the next several months. Our staff has come up with some creative ways to provide a safe environment for events to still occur.”
She said, “Most of our business for May is postponing to later in the year. Only a handful of events have fully canceled. The last thing that anyone wants to do is cancel an event altogether.”
Alexander said, “Most people are wanting to postpone and we are working with them on steps to take to comply with the CDC guidelines. It is important that the public supports these events, so they will return in the future and it’s our job to help make sure that the attendees feel safe when they enter our building.”
She said Jessica Wilson Beckmann has been promoted from director of the Sportscenter to assistant general manager of the facility.
“I accepted the director role almost a year and a half ago, to gain the opportunity to invest my passion and experience in an arena that was a second home to me growing up in Owensboro,” Beckmann said.
She said, “The Owensboro Sportscenter is nostalgic for me. My family history is tied to this building, the tenants, and this city. Working back in Owensboro has allowed me to reconnect with family. I enjoy seeing former coaches, teammates (and even rivals), teachers, and classmates from my school days regularly at the Sportscenter.”
Cody Thomas has been promoted to senior event manager/interim director of events.
Thomas, who has been with the convention center since November 2016, will oversee the events department and have general oversight of all events in the convention center.
The center has hired four people.
Brandi Stevens, who has more than 10 years of experience in sales, is a sales manager.
She oversees booking consumer and trade shows and is the event producer of the Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo.
Mary Midkiff, a McLean County native, is a new event manager.
She has a bachelor’s degree from Murray State University and worked for the CFSB Center on the event staff and for Lovett Auditorium as a house manager while she was a student.
Brett Shaw, a University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill graduate, is also an event manager.
He has 15 years of experience working with athletic events, children’s events and ice shows.
Emma Fitzgerald is an event coordinator.
An Owensboro native, she recently graduated from the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
