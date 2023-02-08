The Owensboro Convention Center’s annual Valentine’s Day dinner — Cork & Cuisine “Love Bites” — returns at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a five-course meal.
People can write a short “Love Note” and submit it with a photo.
The recipient will receive a rose at check-in and the photo and message will be shown as part of a slideshow.
“Love Notes” cost $20 and are available online at OwensboroTickets.com.
Tickets are $75 each or two for $130.
That includes all wines and spirits.
Reservations are required and attendees must be 21 or older.
Tickets can be purchased online at OwensboroTickets.com or at the Owensboro Convention Center box office.
The event is sponsored by Creation Gardens.
The appetizer course features mini-cherish domestic and imported cheese and exotic fruit display with a sweetheart fruit sauce, passion pesto crostini with roasted cherry tomato drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, perfect pear-cured pepperoni and salami paired with Love Bites featuring Astral Blanco Tequila
The soup course includes Italian wedding soup with bite-size herbed meatballs, acini de pepe, spinach, carrots and parsley with a heart-shaped parmesan crostini paired with Terrazas Grand Malbec.
The salad course features Mediterranean pasta salad with black and green olives, tomatoes, cucumber and feta cheese tossed with a Mediterranean balsamic dressing paired with Perfect 10 featuring Tanqueray Gin No. 10.
The main course includes a grilled filet of beef topped with a Roquefort shallot cream sauce, crab-stuffed button mushrooms, buttercup Yukon gold potatoes and parsnip mash, sautéed broccolini with herbed butter and garlic paired with 7 Moons Red Blend and Terrazas Chardonnay Reserve.
The dessert features chocolate cherry cordial, sweet potato maple cheesecake with a maple crème anglaise paired with Bailey’s Irish Crème Smores Chocolate Martini.
