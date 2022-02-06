The Owensboro Convention Center will celebrate Valentine’s Day with “Love Notes,” the latest Cork & Cuisine dinner, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
Jeanette Goins, the center’s director of marketing, said, “Guests can savor a romantic five-course Italian-themed meal with each course being perfectly paired with wines and spirits.”
“When we took a survey of some of our attendees and asked them what theme for a Cork & Cuisine they would like to see, Italian was hands-down the most popular response,” Laura Alexander, the center’s general manager, said of the choice. “Plus, Italian food is synonymous with romance and love, tying in the Valentine’s theme.”
Guests will also have a chance to take home one of the wines and spirits featured during the dinner, she said.
People attending the event can also purchase a Love Note — a short message and photo that will run on a slideshow throughout the event — for $20 at OwensboroTickets.com.
Tickets for the dinner are $75 per person or two for $130 and include all wines and spirits.
Reservations must be made in advance, and only those 21 and older are allowed in.
Tickets are available online at OwensboroTickets.com, the Owensboro Convention Center box office or by calling 270-297-9932.
Here’s the menu:
Appetizers: Baked brie and cranberry-melba “Passion” in a phyllo pillow drizzled with honey and sprinkled with sanding sugar; mozzarella ball, tomato and basil skewer drizzled with olive oil and dusted with cracked black pepper; and “Written in your Soul” beef filet bite on toast with a creamy horseradish sauce and topped with bleu cheese crumbles.
Soup: “Unforgettable” cider and onion soup with cheese and apple toasts.
Salad: Heart “beet” salad with romaine hearts, hearts of palm, artichoke hearts, heart-shaped beets and house croutons with a honey champagne vinaigrette.
Main course: “Just Because” bacon-wrapped grilled sirloin with a red wine reduction-topped garlic and herb-seasoned jumbo shrimp; “Beyond the Stars” Boursin au gratin potatoes topped with seasoned panko; and “Romeo” roasted asparagus spear bundles with herb butter.
Dessert: “My Love”
triple-chocolate mousse cake with raspberry puree garnished with a chocolate-covered Oreo, chocolate cherry nosh Love Bite and “You’re the Bomb” chocolate truffle liquor-sprinkled with chocolate curls.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.