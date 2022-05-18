The 2022 4th Fest, presented by Kentucky Legend, will be held July 4 at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The event coincides with the City of Owensboro’s All American 4th of July fireworks display over the riverfront.

Tickets can be purchased for seats to view the fireworks, as well as to gain access to the inflatables and other activities that will be in the exhibit halls for kids from 4 to 6 p.m., before they open to the public.

For older children, the activities include a rock wall and spider climb, a Toxic Warrior Jump, an Extreme Chaos obstacle course and a dance party. For younger children, the event offers a maze, a pirate ship and various games, such as Duck Pond.

After 6 p.m. the activities within the exhibit hall will be free of charge until 9 p.m. The fireworks display is scheduled to begin shortly after at 9:15 p.m.

”We are excited to reopen the inflatables and games in the exhibit hall at no cost to the public,” Jamie Scheffer, the center’s assistant general manager, said in a press release. “Families are welcome to beat the heat and play indoors until the fireworks display in the evening.”

Seating options include:

• Exhibit Hall Terrace Seating — $9 per person, $80 for a reserved table of eight.

• Kentucky Legend Pier — $12 per person, $130 for a table of 10.

• All-American seating — $35 per person and includes a buffet, seating in the third floor ballroom and balcony viewing of the fireworks.

• Red Hot VIP — $450 for a table of 10, and includes seating on the third floor, a buffet meal, two drink tickets per person and balcony viewing of the fireworks.