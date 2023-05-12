The Paramount TV series “Yellowstone” drew 12.1 million fans for its first show of season 5.
It’s one of the biggest shows on TV these days.
And the Owensboro Convention Center is taking advantage of that popularity with this month’s Cork & Cuisine dinner at 6 p.m. May 25.
The dinner, “Saddles & Spurs,” is described as “A Yellowstone-theme event.”
Jeff Esposito, the convention center’s general manager, said, “We’ve seen with other events that guests seem to enjoy events themed around holidays and popular shows — such as the Murder at the Abbey Murder Mystery Dinner, ‘Downton Abbey’-themed we did last year and the annual Cork & Cuisine Happy HalloWine event in October.
“So when our team came up with a western theme for this installment of Cork & Cuisine, adding in the elements from the popular show ‘Yellowstone’ seemed like a good fit.”
The dinner features a five-course western-themed menu paired with wines and spirits all inspired by the popular show, he said.
Those attending are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character.
That means western boots and cowboy hats.
A “Yellowstone” trivia contest will give people a chance to take home prizes.
The dinner is sponsored by Val-U Liquors and Creation Gardens.
Tickets are available at OwensboroTickets.com and at the Owensboro Convention Center box office.
Tickets are $75 per person or two for $130 and include all wines and spirits.
Reservations must be made.
Guests must be at least 21.
The first course is Cowboy Caviar with house tortilla chips and Southwest egg rolls with salsa verde paired with a Bunkhouse Yellow Jacket cocktail.
The second features Teeter’s Cowboy Chili with jalapeno cornbread paired with Bonanza California Cabernet Sauvignon.
Next is Dutton House Salad with black bean corn salsa and chipotle ranch paired with Beth’s Wild Wild West Cocktail.
The main course features a 10-ounce New York strip steak topped with sautéed pearl onions and mushrooms and county green beans with onion and bacon along with Hasselback potatoes with cheddar cheese and bacon paired with Josh Cellar’s Reserve North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon and Josh Cellar’s Reserve North Coast Chardonnay.
Dessert will be chess pie slices, lemon bars and Summer’s Blackberry Zucchini Squares paired with a Cactus Cooler.
