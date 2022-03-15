The Owensboro Convention Center will be holding the St. Paddy’s Silent Disco from 8-11 p.m. Thursday.
Folks are invited to come out in their green attire while dancing to some classic and favorite tunes through provided wireless headphones that will allow each person to adjust the volume and control the playlist to jam to.
Concessions and full bar will be available on-site, which will also include a green beer in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are still available for $10 at OwensboroTickets.com, in-person at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office or can be purchased over the phone at 270-297-9932.
Tickets may also be purchased at the door day of the event.
