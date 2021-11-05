The fourth annual "Breakfast with Santa" will be from 7:30-10 a.m. Dec. 11 at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Families are invited to enjoy a meal including all-you-can eat pancakes, sausages, juice, coffee and hot chocolate.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance to meet children and take free photos. Other activities include accepting children's letters for Santa and Christmas coloring pages with crayons.
Attendees will be required to wear a mask or facial covering, except while seated and eating.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door, with children 2 and under admitted free. A family four-pack is available for $32 in advance.
Tickets are on sale at OwensboroTickets.com and in-person at the convention center's box office.
