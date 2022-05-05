The Owensboro Convention Center will have its annual Mother's Day Brunch Buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $12.50 for children ages 6 to 12 and children 5 and under are admitted free.
Mothers will receive a complimentary gift.
Tickets are available online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the convention center box office or by phone at 270-297-9932.
