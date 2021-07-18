By early October, the Owensboro Convention Center’s new indoor sports arena should be ready for action.
And Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, says he expects several tournaments to fill the place before the end of the year.
In June, the city, county and Owensboro Health announced that they would put up a combined $600,000 to create an indoor sports facility inside the convention center, making it available for basketball, volleyball and futsal tournaments.
Other sports like dance, cheer, wrestling, taekwondo and archery have already been there in recent years.
But new seating for spectators is expected to increase that business as well.
The facility can handle three basketball or futsal courts or nine volleyball courts at a time.
Futsal has similarities to five-to-a-side football.
Decades-long projectGetting an indoor sports arena is something the community has been trying to do for decades.
Back in 1993, then-Mayor David Adkisson appointed a committee to decide if the Sportscenter, which opened in 1949, should be renovated or a new facility built.
There was a concern that it couldn’t handle many indoor sports.
The city decided on a $1.8 million facelift for the facility in 1996.
In 2005, Zev Buffman, who was president of the RiverPark Center at the time, began talking to local officials about a $28 million downtown arena that would have 6,000 permanent seats and could be expanded to 8,200 for performances.
In 2007, Jim Voyles, president of Florida-based Team IP Sportswear and vice president of Team IP Events, which managed sports tourism for Daviess County, said an indoor-events center — arena/convention center — would have to be built if Owensboro is to become a year-round destination.
“There are a lot of indoor events we could be doing in the winter if we had a good facility,” he said at the time.
Karen Miller, who was then executive director of the CVB, said: “My hope is that they really, really think about a facility to host additional sporting events. We need something we can use 12 months of the year. We’re a sports town, and people want to come here for sports.”
In 2010, when the convention center idea began moving forward, it was to include both indoor sports and conventions.
But money ran out before they found a way for indoor seating for sporting events.
So, the indoor sports idea remained dormant until 2018, when the CVB approved a $12,500 contract with Pinnacle Indoor Sports of Louisville for a study of the community’s needs for sports facilities.
The Pinnacle report said the Owensboro market “is average in terms of the attractions it offers for sports tournaments and its ability to draw participants from a regional area. If a proposed facility were built, the city also would compete for tournaments with regional communities of similar or larger size, such as Elizabethtown, Louisville, Nashville, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Chicago.”
It said, “sports organizations representing volleyball, archery and pickleball have the highest need for indoor tournament locations, which would attract participants from outside the area.”
The study recommended a 60,000-square-foot indoor facility.
The one at the convention center will have 36,000 square feet on concrete gray tile, made from an industrial plastic compound, that will go on top of the concrete floor in the exhibition hall for sporting events.
The CVB began talking with the convention center about the idea in late 2018.
Practical approach
Norm Gill, a partner is Pinnacle, was in town earlier this month, meeting with Laura Alexander, general manager of the convention center, and others.
“This is the practical approach to an indoor facility,” he said. “Your nine volleyball courts can handle 72 teams with 750 participants, including coaches. And then, you have family members who come with them. They’ll bring a lot of people to town.”
The project includes 18 three-tier bleachers for spectators along with goals and nets for the various sports.
Gill said the facility will be good for participatory sports, not spectator sports.
These events won’t attract the general public, he said, just family and friends of those playing.
“There’s very little you can’t do here,” Gill said. “If there’s a big event, you can rent more seating.”
He said with the new flooring, 20-inch by 20-inch tiles that link together, “I think there will be more opportunities for events than dates available. It will bring travelers to town.”
Alexander said, “Our booking guidelines are for us to look at the economic impact of an event. If there’s more than one wanting the same date, we choose the one with the greatest economic impact. That’s No. 1 for us.”
She said, “We’ve already had a lot of calls and emails about events. The excitement is already there.”
Calitri said, “We’re working with the convention center to build a prospective list of events we can recruit.”
Jared Bratcher, sports marketing director of the CVB since 2008, left the agency last month.
He had been instrumental in planning the indoor complex.
But Calitri said Chris Gendek, the CVB’s destination development director, will add sports management to his duties.
Calitri said earlier, “We are at a critical point. We have to generate more occupancy for our hotels.”
The city and county are each putting up $150,000 for the convention center upgrade and OH is donating $300,000.
Alexander said most of the tournaments will likely be from travel teams between March and late September.
They play outside the regular seasons for their sports.
Other sports
But the indoor sports facility can attract other sports as well.
In January, the Crown Cheer and Dance Championships moved to the convention center from Evansville because Indiana restrictions for COVID-19 were more strict then than Kentucky’s.
The organizers of the event have since announced plans to return to Owensboro in January and plan to add another event in March.
Last year, a group of local investors bought the former Macy’s store at Towne Square Mall with plans to turn it into an indoor sports complex.
Jim Estes, spokesman for the group, said he had nothing new to report last week.
The CVB estimated in 2019 — the year before the coronavirus pandemic shut down sporting events — that sports tourism accounted for $20 million to $22 million that year.
Since then, the city gave the Kentucky Legend Fields at Jack C. Fisher Park a $2.95 million makeover that included artificial turf infields, which will prevent rainouts.
The combination of a better ballpark and a new indoor sports facility should make the 2019 numbers grow in the future, the CVB has predicted.
