The Owensboro Convention Center has won one of Facilities and Destinations magazine’s top awards for the eighth time in seven years.
In 2013, while it was still under construction, the center was one of five convention centers in 16 Southern states to receive the magazine’s “Rising Destinations For Meetings” award for 2014.
Since then, the Owensboro center has won the Prime Site Award, which goes to what the magazine considers the top convention and exposition centers in the United States, every year.
Facilities and Destinations is a quarterly trade publication for the meetings and events industry.
Voting for the award is primarily done by association and corporate meeting planners and tradeshow professionals.
This year’s awards are a little different because of the coronavirus pandemic, which heavily impacted the industry in 2020.
The publication said this year’s awards are based on the meeting industry’s experience working with the venue prior to March 2020 and/or the venue’s implementation of COVID safety measures and service to the community during the pandemic.
Laura Alexander, the center’s general manager, said, “The team at the Owensboro Convention Center continues to focus on the safety of our attendees and putting our client’s needs first when hosting an event.”
She said, “We have embraced the mentality of becoming part of the planner’s organizational team and reaching the goals they have for the event versus a simple vendor/vendee relationship.”
The Prime Site Award winners will be featured in the 2021 Facilities and Destinations SuperBook issue, which will be published in late July.
Facilities and Destinations’ website says it has been “a leading news source for professional planners of conventions, meetings, entertainment and special events” for more than 25 years.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301
