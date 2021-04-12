In 2019, the Owensboro Convention Center hosted 18 weddings and receptions with 3,251 guests.
But then, the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020 and the numbers plummeted.
By year’s end, there were only seven weddings and receptions at the center in 2020 with 564 guests.
With all the cancellations caused by the pandemic, the center saw a loss of $240,257 for the year.
Now that coronavirus numbers are dropping and vaccinations are climbing, the convention center is working to bring back events, including weddings.
Jeanette Goins, the center’s marketing director, sent out a news release recently that began, “Outdoor weddings trended heavily in 2020 and with the beginning of Spring wedding season now underway, that trend looks to continue. If you’re looking for an outdoor wedding venue that is sure to impress, say ‘I Do’ to the views at the Owensboro Convention Center.”
The center is touting the Kentucky Legend Pier, which hangs out over the Ohio River, as an ideal site for a wedding.
It also has indoor locations for the nuptials as well.
Goins said the center offers several wedding packages that include catering, decorating and other amenities.
She said the center is between the Holiday Inn Riverfront and the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown Owensboro/Waterfront, which makes everything convenient for out-of-town guests.
If the weather turns bad, Goins said, the wedding can move inside the center.
She said the center offers the same amenities for rehearsal dinners and wedding receptions.
Goins said the center can even create specialty drinks designed for each wedding.
