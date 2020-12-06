The Christmas season — from mid-November through December — is normally a busy time for the Owensboro Convention Center.
Christmas parties, a New Year’s Eve celebration, concerts and other events keep the facility busy during the holidays.
But during the coronavirus pandemic?
Not so much.
“We were able to have our Kraftucky Arts & Craft Expo before the executive orders took place and things went off wonderfully,” Laura Alexander, the center’s general manager, said last week. “There were no issues.”
Then, with coronavirus cases and deaths hitting record levels, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order in November that closed indoor dining rooms for three weeks, limited private social gatherings to no more than eight people from two households and, at venues like the convention center, limited each room to no more than 25 people.
And the cancelations began.
The Holiday Market, scheduled for this weekend, was canceled because it fell under the new order.
Alexander said, “We also had to cancel three banquets, a meeting and the Chase Rice concert due to the new orders.”
No Christmas parties were planned because of the pandemic.
“We normally have roughly 10 parties,” Alexander said.
She said, “Overall, we have canceled 20 events that would normally happen from Nov. 23 through the end of the year due to the pandemic.”
Last year, the center hosted 16 events in December and two in the last week of November.
Those events included one concert and a New Year’s Eve party.
The only December event on the center’s calendar today is Brad McCrady’s Rock & Roll Christmas Show on Dec. 19.
The show, which features five tribute artists, was postponed from November.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
