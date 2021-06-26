Monday marks a new beginning for the Owensboro Convention Center.
The 63rd annual Kentucky Water and Wastewater Operators Association Conference begins that day with more than 400 people from across the state expected to attend.
Laura Alexander, general manager of the convention center, said this will be the first convention since the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the country in March 2020 — 15 months ago.
She said the conference had been scheduled for April 2020.
But it was postponed until the pandemic restrictions were lifted.
“We are thrilled to have been able to work with them to reschedule and to have KWWOA as our first convention back in the building,” Alexander said.
Dave DiSalvo, the center’s director of sales, said, “They are already considering Owensboro as the destination for their 2022 conference, which means an even greater positive economic impact for the community.”
Alexander said July is shaping up to be a good month for the center.
Events include Friday After 5, Supporting Heroes Tribute Gala, Kentucky Extension Homemakers Association Volunteer Outreach Network Conference, Kentucky Bar Association Summer Meeting and the General Association of General Baptists, she said.
The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will bring its monthly Rooster Booster Breakfast, which averages between 350 and 375 people a month, back to the center’s German American Ballroom on Thursday.
The breakfast meeting has been online since April 2020.
Candance Castlen Brake, chamber president, said getting back in the convention center is important because “being together makes us stronger no matter where we work or live.”
The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau says it is working with the convention center to bring some major conventions, including the Kentucky Jailers Association and the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association, back to town.
