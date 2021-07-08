Conventions are finally returning to Owensboro this year after 15 months of restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, the Kentucky Water & Wastewater Operators Association was the first to gather at the Owensboro Convention Center after the restrictions were lifted on June 11.
Adam Scott, member services director of the organization, said, “We had about 300 people. That’s about half of what we normally have. But the state restrictions weren’t lifted until June 11 and that was too late for some to get permission to travel.”
He said the organization enjoyed Owensboro.
“We had a blast,” Scott said. “We thoroughly enjoyed our time there. We’re in negotiations to hopefully come back next year. We hope to be back down there.”
The KWWOA was actually born in Owensboro in the fall of 1958, when a group of operators from the drinking and wastewater industry met here, according to the organization’s website.
Soon, other parts of the state began forming chapters that led to the state organization.
Today, it has more than 1,700 members.
Chris Gendek, destination development and sports management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said more conventions are coming this year.
And several of them are large, he said.
The General Association of General Baptists’ annual national convention is coming to the convention center on July 24-30.
The Kentucky Society of Association Executives will be here Sept. 13-15.
Gendek said that convention isn’t large.
But, he said, “There will be some of the top-level state association executives in town for this convention, which is a great opportunity to showcase Owensboro as an attractive market to host their annual conventions.”
The Kentucky Broadcasters Association’s annual convention is coming on Sept. 18-21.
On Oct. 19-22, the Kentucky Public Procurement Association’s annual convention will be in town.
And the Kentucky Property Valuation Administrators Association’s annual convention is coming Oct. 26-29.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.