ConventionSouth magazine has named Owensboro its “Small Market of the Month” for August.
And that’s a big deal, Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Monday.
“It’s an honor to be featured in one of the gold standards in travel publications in our industry,” he said. “We’re hopeful people will see our feature and be encouraged to bring their next convention, meeting or group to Owensboro.”
The magazine, which began publication in 1983, goes to about 18,000 meeting and event planners in the South.
It also has a website that is visited by even more people.
“Brand awareness is vital to our industry, so the more people we can get in front of, the better chance we have to grow the travel market in Owensboro,” Calitri said. “This directly benefits our hotels, restaurants, bars and attractions.”
The article about Owensboro says, “Located within 800 miles of 80% of the United States’ population, Owensboro connects the Midwest to the South. It’s got that small-town cool vibe, paired with big city amenities.”
It adds, “Owensboro is a river town; in this case, the mighty Ohio. Water flows through the downtown, framing up the perfect setting for several restaurants, bars, breweries, boutiques and even some axe throwing. The best part? All of this surrounds the Owensboro Convention Center.”
David Haynes, one of the owners of The Brew Bridge and Escape Today, which features axe throwing, said, “tourism is the lifeblood of both Escape Today and The Brew Bridge. Both rely heavily on local events, robust marketing and talented tourism experts. Bringing people downtown really expands on our outreach ability and continued financial success.”
The article says, “Known as the bluegrass capital of the world, Owensboro is a live music fan’s dream. Pair that with some Green River Distilling Co. bourbon and some hickory-smoked BBQ, and you’ve got yourself a heck of a good time.”
Under the city’s top attractions, it says, “The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum calls Owensboro home. Catch a concert, immerse yourself in the exhibits and take a music lesson on the way out. Owensboro sits along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail with Green River Distilling Co., one of the oldest and largest bourbon distilleries in the world. Tours and tastings are a must-do when you visit.”
And the article says, “Smothers Park is home to the nationally acclaimed Lazy Days Playground, ranked by the Landscape Architects Network as the best playground in the United States.”
It says, “Western Kentucky’s premier meeting venue is the Owensboro Convention Center. This impressive space features floor-to-ceiling windows and overlooks the Ohio River. It’s a full-service facility featuring more than 100,000 square feet of meeting space.”
And the article says, “You can’t do Owensboro without trying its authentic BBQ. Moonlite, Old Hickory and Ole South have been keeping both locals and visitors happy for decades (in some cases, generations). Farm-to-table restaurants line the downtown streets for a perfect night of sidewalk dining. Step back in time with The Miller House, complete with meeting space and one of the largest bourbon bars in America.”
It mentions Friday After 5 and says the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art is the second-largest art museum in Kentucky.
And the article says, “There are three craft breweries in the downtown corridor, all located within a quarter mile of each other. They also mix in a couple of cocktail bars and a wine bar to keep things interesting.”
All of that is free advertising for the city, Calitri said.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
