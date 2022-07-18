If it hadn’t been for a pandemic and a baby with teething pain, Hello Pop, a food truck and brick-and-mortar business, probably wouldn’t exist.
But that combination got Chelsea Boling of Hawesville started on a successful business career.
In July 2020, four months into the pandemic, she was making ice pops for her son, Easton, because “it was cold on his gums when he was teething.”
Boling said, “It was the pandemic, and I had plenty of time to think about it.”
That’s when she decided to turn ice pops into a business.
She started making seven flavors of ice pops — strawberry would prove to be the most popular — and delivering them to customers who were mostly stuck at home like she was.
And the business continued to evolve.
Boling added Galaxy Pizza & BBQ as a place where people could buy her Hello Pop creations.
The name evolved slowly.
She knew she wanted Pop in the name.
And one day, Boling looked at a sign in her house that said, “Hello.”
And the business had a name.
But ice pops are a seasonal business.
So last year, Boling added another pop — gourmet popcorn — which is good year round.
And then, she added lemon shakeups.
This year, Boling landed a contract with Owensboro Health to deliver gourmet popcorn to each of its 4,300 employees in more than 30 locations during July.
This week, she delivered 2,300 bags.
That took three 12-hour days to make, Boling said.
But she and her husband, Daniel, are opening a brick-and-mortar Hello Pop store in downtown Hawesville later this month with a large commercial kitchen, that should help speed things up.
And four months ago, Boling got a food truck — a former USPS van — and took it on the road.
Boling said she will travel up to 90 minutes for weddings, parties, festivals or catering.
“Most events are in Owensboro or the region,” she said. “I’m at Friday After 5, Owensboro Regional Farmers Market, soccer tournaments, car shows. Recently, I went to the Evansville food truck festival.”
Business has reached the point where she’s had to hire some high school students to help.
As successful as the business has been, Boling’s favorite customers are her now 3-year-old son, Easton, and her 1-year-old daughter, Dani.
