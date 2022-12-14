COOMER BOOK RELEASE PIC 1

A.S. Coomer holds up his book “Songs for Leaving” on Tuesday. Coomer will be celebrating the release of the book at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Daviess County Public Library.

 Photo submitted.

A.S. Coomer, Elizabethtown native and former Owensboro resident, will hold a book release for his new publication, “Songs for Leaving,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Daviess County Public Library.

A collection of 25 poems, Coomer, 35, said the book “ruminates on loss a lot, coming from substance abuse, suicide or just old age and illness” while also “finding hope in the bottom of those swells, knowing that more waves are on the way.”

