A.S. Coomer, Elizabethtown native and former Owensboro resident, will hold a book release for his new publication, “Songs for Leaving,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Daviess County Public Library.
A collection of 25 poems, Coomer, 35, said the book “ruminates on loss a lot, coming from substance abuse, suicide or just old age and illness” while also “finding hope in the bottom of those swells, knowing that more waves are on the way.”
“With ‘Songs for Leaving,’ it kind of deals with the facts that there are songs for all parts of our lives,” Coomer, 35, said. “There are songs for living, there are songs for family; and later on, there are songs for leaving.”
Other topics include the existential act of creation, climate change and gun violence.
Coomer said he “always” wrote, but decided to venture into making it a full-time profession while working child abuse and neglect investigations “for many years.”
“(I) learned a lot about human nature through that,” he said, “and when I moved up to Toledo, Ohio, I just made a decision that I was going to give this writing thing my full devotion.”
Coomer has been at it for the last six to seven years and has released works such as “Rush’s Deal,” “Memorabilia,” “The Flock Unseen” and “The Devil’s Gospel,” among others.
“I’ve been working really hard,” he said.
Coomer also has a career as a musician, which will be on display Saturday when he performs a set of his original music that hones in on “experimentation and exploration.”
“I grew up playing in punk-rock and metal bands — so I’ve always been making music,” he said. “As I’ve grown, I still enjoy those harder, heavier, more aggressive forms of music, but I also developed a love for the singer-songwriter, for the folk-rock, for the indie, for the Americana.
“I’ve just kind of acclimated that into my punk-rock aesthetic ….”
Saturday’s event will consist of Coomer doing a poetry set from the book, along with readings from Owensboro poet Joseph Fulkerson of Laughing Ronin Press and Evansville poet Jonathan S. Baker of The Grind Stone.
The event is free. Coffee and bakery items will be available, courtesy of The Spot Coffee and Finery.
Copies of “Songs for Leaving” will also be available for purchase and to be signed by Coomer.
For more information about the event, contact the Daviess County Public Library at 270-684-0211.
For more information on Coomer and his works, visit ascoomer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.