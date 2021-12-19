Doing activities that make one feel connected to their own bodies and the world around them is helpful in coping with trauma, according to local clinical therapist Jennifer Francis-Gehring.Following events of natural disaster, such as the one experienced in western Kentucky recently with tornadoes causing mass destruction in the region, survivors and secondhand survivors are likely to experience some form of trauma to the nervous system, she said.
Francis-Gehring describes three stages of the nervous system: ventral, sympathetic and dorsal.
Ventral, she said, is when an individual feels safe and comforted and connected. Sympathetic, she said, is what is commonly referred to a fight, fight or freeze.
“When I talk about it with kids, I talk about imagining being chased by bees and you’re running away and you’re scared — there’s a lot of fear and you might even be swatting at the bees, so you’re fighting them, or you could be in that freeze portion which is where some people talk about being paralyzed,” she said.
And finally, dorsal, which she refers to as the “possum stage” is where one feels so overwhelmed by emotions or an experience that they shut down.
“When a possum feels threatened, it will curl up and it’ll pretend it’s dead; it’s a survival mechanism,” she said.
Following tornadoes that caused devastating destruction in the community, Francis-Gehring said it will be common for individuals to feel a shock to their nervous system and be overwhelmed by what is happening.
“What has happened in our community is, because of all the catastrophic damage, because of the media talking about the deaths that have occurred, people searching for loved ones in the woods … all of that is trauma and that is secondary trauma for those of us hearing this information,” she said. “Our nervous system is going to be surviving in either that sympathetic response or that dorsal response.”
There are a variety of ways, however, to return back to that ventral state of safety and comfort for individuals experiencing trauma related to the events.
Some simple ways, she said, involve moving the body. For those in a sympathetic state, big movements, such as jogging, walking and exercising will help bring about comfort and relaxation.
For those in a dorsal state, she said small movements, such as light stretching, acknowledging things around the room, such as textures, colors, etc., can be helpful.
“Once we begin to do these things, depending on what state we’re in, then we can start to move up to that ventral state of safety” she said. “But it takes time, especially for survivors of the actual tornadoes. Right now, they’re not going to feel safe in their nervous system because of what’s happened.”
Francis-Gehring recommended finding safety and comfort in loved ones, pets and nature. She also recommended seeking out a therapist for individuals who are having a difficult time coping and returning to a comfortable feeling of safety and security.
Additionally, she noted that individuals should be kind to themselves and validate their own feelings and emotions related to the trauma they have experienced, whether or not it may feel les significant compared to someone else’s experience.
“People need to be kind and compassionate toward themselves and their feelings and their experiences. Sometimes, what happens when a natural disaster occurs, we might minimize our own experience based on another’s experience,” she said. “Everybody’s experience is valid and important and matters.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.