The Owensboro Convention Center is bringing back its Cork & Cuisine dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday.
It’s called “Lights, Camera, Action” and features five courses of food paired with wines and spirits.
And each course and pairing takes a theme from famous films — like spaghetti and meatballs from Disney’s “Lady & The Tramp.”
Other movies include “Scooby Doo,” “Forest Gump,” “Sex & The City,” “Bridget Jones’ Diary,” “James Bond,” “Valentino Must Die,” “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory,” John Wayne, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” “Lord of the Rings,” “Soul Food,” “Silence of the Lambs,” “Matilda,” “Beauty & The Beast,” “The Godfather” and “Pulp Fiction.”
A news release says, “Part of the food and movie fun will include educating guests on the wines and spirits chosen to pair with each course. You’ll be ready to purchase your favorites and update your movies on your streaming account.”
People attending the event can also test their movie knowledge for a chance to win prizes.
Giveaways will include a bottle of each of the wines and spirits featured during the dinner.
Tickets are $75 per person or two for $130 and include all wines and spirits.
Reservations are required and the event is open to only those who are 21 or over.
Tickets are available online at OwensboroTickets.com and at the Owensboro Convention Center box office.
The event is sponsored by Creation Gardens, Smirnoff, Bailey’s and Ciroc.
The center created the Cork & Cuisine dinners in 2014 as a way to bring more people into the then-new venue and they’ve been successful for the past eight years, even during the pandemic.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
