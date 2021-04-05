The Owensboro Convention Center had its 25th Cork & Cuisine dinner in February “and we had a nice turnout,” Jeanette Goins, director of marketing, said last week.
“We are always excited to see those who attend regularly and those first-time attendees too,” she said.
“These menus just keep getting better and better each time,” Laura Alexander, the center’s general manager, said of the dinners.
She said, “Our guests love the different take on typical ‘convention center food’ and are leaving the event already asking when the next one is going to be.”
Goins said that’s why the center announces the next event as soon as it can.
The next one — Southern Hospitality — is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 29.
Tickets are $65.25 per person or two for $115.
That includes all wines and spirits, so guests have to be 21 or older.
Tickets are available at owensborocenter.com under “Owensboro Tickets” near the top right of the home page.
The five-course menu includes such Southern dishes as Cajun-style shrimp etouffee, Nashville Hot Chicken on a mini-Belgian waffle, Kentucky Legend Ham, beef brisket barbecue, cornbread, biscuits, pecan pie, fried peach pie and Coca-Cola cake.
The food is paired with wine and spirits.
And guests will have a chance to take home some.
Goins said the COVID-19 policies that are currently in place allow no more than six people to sit at a 66-inch banquet table.
She said tables will be set six feet apart to allow for proper social distancing.
People who have seating requests should email sales.owensboro center@spectra.com.
Goins said guests are required to wear masks except when eating or drinking at their table.
The event is sponsored by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Creation Gardens and Ivy Trellis.
The center created the Cork & Cuisine dinners in 2014 as a way to bring more people into the then-new venue.
The first one, in September that year, paired French cuisine with French wine.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
