In a sign that normalcy is beginning to return, the Owensboro Convention Center is bringing back its Cork & Cuisine dinners at 6 p.m. on July 23 for the first time since February.
This time it’s called “Christmas in July.”
Tickets are $65.25 per person and include all wines and spirits.
They’re available at OwensboroTickets.com.
But the coronavirus pandemic is still here and protection has to be taken.
So, the convention center says that no more than six people will be allowed to sit at a 66-inch banquet table.
Guests will not be seated with other parties.
And tables will be set six-feet apart from each other.
“Cork & Cuisine, Christmas in July” is sponsored by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Creation Gardens and Ivy Trellis.
The evening’s meal begins with appetizers — sweet and spicy cranberry glazed beef meatballs, sweet potato bites and herbed Christmas cheese balls with water crackers.
The soup course features “Ten Lords A Leaping” Lobster Bisque topped with an herbed cheesy Christmas tree croutons.
The Christmas salad features baby lettuce topped with pistachios, pomegranate arils, mandarin orange and partridge pear slices dusted with goat cheese crumbles.
It will be served with a citrus champagne vinaigrette dressing.
The main course includes horseradish-crusted prime rib with herbed butter, roasted French hen with chardonnay crème sauce, “Six Geese A Laying” Gratin Gruyere potatoes gratin topped with hard-boiled quail egg slices and “Nine Ladies Dancing” green beans with a garlic and butter sauce wrapped in Kentucky Legend bacon
The dessert will be “Chocolate Turtle Dove Cake” with chocolate ganache and caramel pecans, bite-size creamy cassata cheesecake filled with candied fruit and nuts and “Eleven Pipers Piping” meringue filled with clotted cream, orange marmalade and dark chocolate.
Chad Benefield will be master of ceremonies.
Giveaways during the dinner will include a bottle of each of the wines and spirits featured during the dinner, which is limited to people 21 and older.
The convention center began hosting the Cork & Cuisine dinners in the fall of 2014.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
