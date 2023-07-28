Matt Bailey and Tom Collins are among the nearly 1,000 cornhole players competing this week at the American Cornhole Organization’s Worlds Championship Season 18 being held at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Although many of the competitors traveled long distances from within the United States, Bailey and Collins made the international trek from Cornwall, England, even though they only began playing the sport three months ago.
Collins said he discovered cornhole during a visit to California and then introduced it to Bailey, who owns the Par Inn Pub in their hometown of Par.
“When you play it for the first time, you can’t help but get competitive almost immediately,” Collins said. “It looks easy, but it’s actually deceptively hard. So it’s that you want to get better and better.”
So far, cornhole is, for the most part, an unknown sport in England, but Bailey and Collins have a goal to change that.
The English players constructed their own regulation-sized boards by using the ACO’s guidelines and now play in front of the pub every Wednesday and Thursday.
“We’ve been playing a couple of days a week for three months and thought we were doing good until we came over here,” Collins said. “It’s just a different league; it’s men versus boys.”
Along with competing, Bailey and Collins wanted to learn more about the sport from Americans who have been playing for years.
Until playing in Owensboro, their boards were 24 feet apart but they learned now the official distance is 27 feet. They added that they were unaware that the 16-ounce bags have different surfaces on each side to adapt to a slow or fast board.
“The amount of knowledge we’ve learned in the past three days is colossal in a way,” Bailey said.
Veteran players Jody Key and her son Shane Cantrell — also know as “Slo Ryd’s Mom” and “Slo Ryd” in the league — share a passion for cornhole. They traveled nearly eight hours from North Carolina to compete.
The two, who play in the co-ed and individual divisions, are among the 105 “lifers” who have the ACO’s logo tattooed on their arms.
“It was three hours of pain, but I did it for him,” said Key about why she added the tattoo.
Cantrell grew up playing horseshoes, which is similar in its tossing and scoring points depending on how close they come to the pin.
Cantrell has been traveling and competing in the ACO tournament for six years and his mother for five. “When you play 11 hours in one day, you have to love it,” Cantrell said.
As the sport has grown from a backyard recreational game to a legitimate competitive sport, its appeal has gone more mainstream.
Michael “Fin” Walter, ACO spokesman, said the players are the ones who make the sport what it is.
Walter added that the players have adapted to smaller cornhole boards to fit them inside hotel hallways.
“I don’t play professionally, competitively or well,” Walter said. “But the one thing I know about this organization, after being around for a dozen years, is there are two things these people do — they’re either playing cornhole or they’re looking for a place to play cornhole.”
