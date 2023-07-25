From the merchandise shop in the lobby to the shiny, wooden cornhole boards that filled the exhibit halls, there wasn’t much space Monday inside the Owensboro Convention Center that wasn’t consumed by the American Cornhole Organization (ACO).
It’s all in preparation for the sport’s super bowl — the ACO’s 18th Worlds that will crown the best cornhole player in the world Saturday.
Jeff Esposito, the convention center’s general manager, said the ACO brings a professional touch that’s befitting to a world championship.
“It’s the quality of the event, too, that is really high, and it really sets it apart,” Esposito said. “…There are others that take over the whole building as well, but this one certainly fills it up to the brim.”
With more than 700 competitors expected, the real bag tossing begins Tuesday with various divisions and tournaments, which will include the Tailgator — a separate cornhole tournament that allows locals or anyone off the street to pay an entry fee for a chance to win a prize.
Although multiple divisions, such as senior singles, junior singles, doubles and coed divisions, will be featured, it will all lead up to who will be the king or queen of the ACO World Singles Division.
“We used to crown a male champion and a female champion — a king and queen of cornhole,” said Michael “Fin” Walter, ACO spokesman. “…Now everybody plays together for king or queen of cornhole.”
Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the league was founded 20 years ago by Frank Geers, who now serves as president of the ACO.
Geers said he was working in the promotional products industry, placing logos on T-shirts and hats, when he discovered cornhole.
“I was always trying to find a creative way to market,” Geers said. “I happened to be at a football game in Cincinnati and saw people playing this game. I saw it, and I thought that’s a perfect product to put companies’ logos on the bags and the boards. That’s how I grew into the game.”
As Geers witnessed the players’ passion behind the game, he realized a professional organization was needed to foster it beyond a recreational sport.
“I thought, ‘Wow, has anybody organized this with any kind of structure behind it,’ and there wasn’t,” Geers said. “So that’s when I decided to take this backyard game and turn it into a sport.”
Since then, Geers has been working to attract international appeal for the sport.
Geers said cornhole was gaining momentum in other countries when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. A group from Cornwall, England, is expected to compete in Owensboro during this week’s Worlds.
“This game is still in its infancy,” Geers said. “We have a couple countries coming out. COVID kind of set us on the back burner for a little bit of time. Prior to COVID, we were starting to get Australians and Germans coming to compete.”
Along with the Worlds being hosted in Owensboro for the second time, the city is becoming a regular stop for its pro tour.
Because traveling is expensive for the players, Geers said the goal is to find a community that’s both accommodating and centralized for the competitors.
“Owensboro is a perfect town for our players,” he said. “It’s right in the heart of the United States; it makes it accessible for a lot of our folks.”
Admission is free for spectators and a full schedule can be found at americancornhole.com/wp-content/uploads/Worlds-18-Schedule-1.pdf.
