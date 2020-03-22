Coronavirus boosting gun, ammo sales

First, it was hand-sanitizer, toilet paper, bread and meat.
Then, panic-buying swiftly spread to guns and ammunition.
“It’s fear,” Darrik Caraway, one of the owners of Whittaker Guns in West Louisville, said this week. “We’ve never seen anything like this before. These are uncertain times and people are afraid.”
“I don’t understand it,” Chris Miller of Frank Miller & Son Sporting Goods said of the coronavirus pandemic panic. “It never crossed my mind that this would create such a demand. But a lot of people are very anxious about this (coronavirus).”
TIME magazine reported that “potentially driving the sales are concerns that elected officials may try to restrict access to firearms. A mayor in Illinois recently signed an executive order that would give her the right to ban the sale of guns or ammunition, as did the mayor of New Orleans.”
The magazine said, “According to data from the FBI, just over 5.5 million background checks (for firearms sales) were conducted in January and February combined.”
Ammo.com reported that sales of ammunition were up nearly 70% from Feb. 23 to March 4 compared with the previous 11 days.
In 2017, Whittaker Guns opened a 24,000-square-foot superstore with more than 7,000 guns.
“We’re still letting people come in and shop,” Caraway said. “There’s plenty of room to spread out. And we’re cleaning all the time.”
Whittaker is considered to be the largest firearms retailer in Kentucky and one of the largest by volume single- shop locations in the country.
Caraway said, “Gun sales are strong. Not Black Friday strong, but strong.”
But, he said, “ammunition sales are really strong.”
Caraway said, “We have ample supplies of all of our ammunition, but dealers have been buying up everything. Distributors are pretty much out of ammunition.”
He said, “The largest supplier is totally out of 9 mm.”
Miller said, “We’re absolutely seeing a run. There’s been a big uptick in both gun and ammunition sales.”
He said, “There’s really been a run on ammunition, especially the more popular guns — 9 mm, .223, .380.”
Miller said, “I still have a ton of ammo, but not those.”
BearingArms.com says on its website, “Plenty of people reported back on bare shelves, particularly for 9mm and .223/5.56 rounds.”
Robert Alvey’s Henderson-based Midwest Promotions has been staging gun and knife shows at the Sportscenter twice a year for the past decade.
“March is usually our biggest show,” he said, “but our numbers last weekend were more like September, because a lot of people didn’t think we would have it.”
Alvey said, “Some vendors said they sold a lot of magazines and ammunition.”
He said, “I was out at Rural King in Henderson the other day and there was a line of people waiting to buy guns and ammunition. But most were just buying a box or two.”
Presidential election years are usually good for business for firearms dealers.
“The last time we saw a run on guns and ammo was just before the last presidential election,” Miller said. “But when Trump won, it calmed down because everybody knew he was gun-friendly.”
“It’s not politics,” Caraway said. “When Republicans are in the White House, gun sales are traditionally slow. And I expect Trump to be re-elected. But if either Biden or Sanders was to win, gun sales would skyrocket. This isn’t about politics. This is about the coronavirus.”
