Marissa Walker remembers the first time she saw Darion Marrow.
“We met when we were kids in the neighborhood, playing tag and stuff,” she said. “We reconnected at Owensboro High and started dating.”
Morrow remembers a time down by the Ohio River, when they were in high school.
“We were both pretty shy to talk to each other,” he said. “But we did.”
And Saturday, Walker, 25, and Morrow, 23, were married.
It wasn’t the wedding they had dreamed of.
The coronavirus pandemic and social distancing took care of that.
But they weren’t going to let even a pandemic stand in their way.
“We’ve been planning this for two years,” Walker said. “A dream marriage means more to me than a dream wedding.”
On a sunny spring Saturday, they stood in front of the gazebo outside Fourth Street Baptist Church at 11 a.m. to recite their vows.
“The only witnesses are my sister and his parents,” Walker said. “But they have to stay in their cars with the windows rolled up. We’re streaming it on Facebook Live to our friends.”
Ashley Laslie met Walker at Brescia University and they became good friends.
“She was in my wedding,” Laslie said. “We eloped in 2018 and they were our witnesses. Then, we had our real wedding the following July.”
So Laslie wanted to do more than watch the wedding on Facebook.
“We’re planning to hold up signs saying, ‘Congratulations’ and ‘We Love You’,” Laslie said before the wedding of herself and the other bridesmaids. “This is not how anyone wants their wedding to be. We’re planning to be just outside the area to surprise her. Everyone needs support on their wedding day. And we want to be there for them.”
Justice Walker, the bride’s sister, said, “We’ll stand at least six feet apart or we’ll put the signs on our cars if they won’t let us do that. We want to be there to support them.”
But it turned out that they had to stay in their cars and watch from a distance.
Justice Walker was getting pictures together to make wedding video and discovered that the couple’s wedding is six years to the day after their picture appeared on the Region front of the Messenger-Inquirer with a story about prom.
The story said that that was the couple’s eight-month anniversary of dating.
“She will never forget this day,” Justice Walker said of her sister.
Marissa Walker said they’re planning a reception on Aug. 1 to celebrate their wedding.
“We’re mixing things up,” she said. “I’m going to wear rose gold and he’s going to wear white at our wedding. I’ll wear my real wedding dress on Aug. 1.”
Laslie said the bridesmaids will wear theirs that day as well.
Saturday was a day none of them will ever forget, she said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301
