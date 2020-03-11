Twenty-eight members of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church planned to leave in a couple of weeks on a trip to Israel.
The tour from March 25 to April 3 included a boat ride across the Sea of Galilee, baptisms in the Jordan River and walking the Via Dolorosa to Calvary, among other Holy Land highlights.
But the coronavirus, or COVID-19, nipped those plans in the bud. The group learned recently their trip has been postponed, said the Rev. Travis Farris, Walnut Memorial’s senior pastor.
They hope to reschedule for sometime later this year — perhaps in October.
Everyone in the group has been understanding, he said. When the trip was being planned, no one could foresee a global health crisis.
“To be quite honest, (the postponement) was probably a good thing,” Farris said. “... It’s good to be cautious. We know God will be providential on this.”
Several members of the group are older, and some suffer from autoimmune disorders. While it is disappointing, the group’s health remains a priority, Farris said.
As the number of COVID-19 cases climbed in Kentucky and across the U.S., Gov. Andy Beshear advised the state’s senior citizens Tuesday morning not to travel by air or ship due to potential health risks involved. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were eight confirmed cases of the virus in the state.
In addition, Israeli officials announced Monday that all foreign visitors will be placed on a 14-day quarantine before being released to tour the country. At 1 p.m. Tuesday, Israel reported 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and thousands of people had been quarantined.
The trip would have been the third for Walnut Memorial.
“We go the week prior to Palm Sunday,” Farris said.
This year’s group would have returned two days before Palm Sunday, so following in Jesus’ footsteps would be fresh in their minds during the upcoming Easter season. “It gives everyone perspective,” he said.
The tour costs $4,100 per person.
Besides the expense, a lot of prep work goes into the trip. For example, Farris presents a week-long study of the Holy Land, providing maps and details about sites on the tour.
Farris is friends with the group’s Israeli tour guide. Postponing the trip means his friend won’t receive an expected paycheck this month.
It also means hotel rooms and restaurants will sit empty.
Tourism is one of Israel’s major sources of income, Farris said.
“My goal is to pray for Israel because that’s a big factor in their economy,” he said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
