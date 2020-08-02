This year, more events are being canceled than scheduled.
But the coronavirus pandemic isn’t going to stop the 14th annual Street Legends car show at Diamond Lake Resort near West Louisville on Aug. 21-22.
“I see no reason why people can’t socially distance at Diamond Lake,” Janie Cecil, spokeswoman for the show, said last week.
She said 70 vehicles have been pre-registered so far.
“That’s about normal for this time of year,” Cecil said.
The first year saw 228 vehicles.
In 2012, more than 600 classic cars and trucks came.
And the following year, the Southeast Tourism Society named Street Legends one of its Top 20 events for August and September.
“We had a little rain last year on Saturday morning and we only had 350 to 400 cars,” Cecil said. “I expect we’ll be down this year.”
She said not many out-of-state vehicles have pre-registered so far.
“There are a few from Indiana and Illinois,” Cecil said. “But most people are staying close to home these days.”
Money raised by the car show will go to St. Joseph Peace Mission for Children in Owensboro, she said.
And the Apollo High School girls’ tennis team will be parking spectators’ cars for $5 each to raise money.
“That’s a big fundraiser for them,” Cecil said.
The show gives away $100 every hour, $500 on Friday night and $1,000 on Saturday night to registered participants.
That’s an incentive to keep the vehicles there both days.
“The drawings are the only time we should have to be careful about social distancing,” Cecil said.
In 2007, Harry Waldrop drove his 1924 Ames Sport Roadster — one of only 21 known to have survived the passage of time — from his home in Christian County to the first Street Legends car show.
“We never know what the oldest will be until they get here,” Cecil said.
The show also features a swap meet, vendors, a garage sale and food.
“We were going to have a cornhole tournament this year,” Cecil said. “But there was no way we could sanitize the bags between throws.”
She said, “We always sell out all the campsites. It’s just fun to get together to talk about old cars.”
Street Legends has a commemorative shirt each year.
“This year’s will be something special,” Cecil said. “But it’s a surprise.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
