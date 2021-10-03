A story published on Saturday, Oct. 2 incorrectly stated the number of COVID-19 deaths reported by Owensboro Health. In September alone, OH reported 51 deaths related to COVID-19, the most seen since December, 2020.
Multimedia
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Wimsatt's OHS career comes to an end (2)
- Paul visits McLean County; discusses masks, freedom (1)
- Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 26, 2021 (1)
- 1784 not a good year to travel here (1)
- Spread of COVID-19 continues to be 'extremely high' (1)
- City cancels 'Trail of Treats' due to pandemic (1)
- OPD investigating multiple shootings (1)
- Business Licenses: Sept. 12, 2021 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.