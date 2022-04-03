The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department doesn’t have funds in its current budget for body-worn cameras and hasn’t received any grant funds to purchase the devices.
While the department sees the benefit of having cameras, the cost of maintaining them and managing the requests for data that would come with them makes cameras cost-prohibitive at this time.
“I am definitely open to it,” Sheriff Barry Smith said. Cameras would be a benefit to deputies on patrol, he said.
“I think way more times than not, it protects and validates that our deputies, and law enforcement, are doing the right thing,” Smith said.
For example, if a complaint were filed against an officer, body camera footage could be used to exonerate the officer accused of misconduct, Smith said.
“There are grants out there that may pay for the equipment,” Smith said. “The problem is what follows, the maintenance and support that follows that year after year. You have to look at it from the standpoint of logistics and control and open records requests.”
OPD has purchased body cameras for its officers. The department paid $108,500 for 111 cameras and entered into a five-year contract to store the data on cloud-based storage, for $65,000 annually.
Smith said department officials have looked into purchasing body cameras. They determined the office would have to hire a full-time staff member to handle records requests, Smith said.
“You almost need, from our side, another employee, to handle the open records requests, that I don’t have on the payroll,” Smith said. “We don’t have the personnel the (camera) workload creates.
“Body camera footage would be requested on a lot of accidents and on other criminal matters going to court,” Smith said.
Although deputies don’t have body cameras, open records requests often come with requests for body cam footage, he said.
“It would take a full-time person” to manage the requests, he said. “I’m all for it. It’s just the funding to do it” that’s an issue.
The sheriff’s department’s current budget doesn’t include money for additional deputies, although there is funding for several deputies who will attend the state law enforcement academy beginning in April and May. Smith said, if there were additional funds to be had, he would advocate for additional deputies instead of body cameras.
“Right now, if I had one priority ... it’s going to be (more deputies) on the street,” he said. Body cameras are “certainly something we may look to add in the future. It’s a long-term commitment.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
