It’s getting harder and harder to find a used car.

According to a report from CoPilot, used car spending in Kentucky increased by 12.7% during the pandemic. That increase equates to $315.2 million.

The report says, between 2019 and 2020, per capita annual spending on used cars increased 10.9% from $460 to $510 across the nation, the second highest single increase in more than two decades. In Kentucky, used car per capita spending increased from $556 to $626.

The study says not as many new cars were produced in 2021, too.

“In total, manufacturers produced approximately 1.7 million fewer vehicles in 2021 than 2019, and with a limited number of new vehicles hitting the market, used models are selling at a significant premium,” the study said.

David Yates, owner of Cecilia Auto Sales, said he hasn’t seen anything comparable in the 37 years he’s been in the business. He said the situation has gotten worse since last year, not better.

“Our inventory a year ago was close to 100,” he said. “Now, it’s probably 15 because the prices are so high that we’re just laying low for a little while.”

Most low-mileage used cars are being bought by rental car companies, Yates said. He said they’re still trying to replenish inventory after downsizing during the pandemic and they’re paying premiums at used car auctions.

“We’ve actually sold vehicles on our lot cheaper than they’re bringing at auctions,” he said.

Yates said manufacturers are selling their cars to dealerships instead of selling several thousand vehicles at once to rental companies at a steep discount. He said new cars often are selling above manufacturer’s suggested retail price and even before they arrive on the lot.

“Everything you’re seeing coming in to new car dealers is pretty well sold,” he said. “I talked to new car dealers around town that normally get 100 cars a month. Now, they’re getting 35, maybe 40 a month, and they’re already presold pretty well.”

He said, if you know what you want, don’t hesitate.

“If you see something you like, you better buy it because it’s going to be gone quick,” he said. “They don’t sit around very long.”

The full study by CoPilot can be found at copilotsearch.com/posts/states-with-biggest-increase-in-used-vehicle-purchases-during-covid19/.

Seth Dukes can be reached at 270-505-1413 or sdukes@thenewsenterprise.com.

