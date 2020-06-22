The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education is kicking off a campaign to help raise awareness about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.
The FAFSA form provides access financial assistance for college students and their parents.
According to the CPE, college applications are down by 3.7% this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That drop in applications is why the organization, along with the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, GEAR UP Kentucky, the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, and the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet are partnering up to promote the FAFSA form on social media and online platforms.
FAFSA Fridays are expected to continue through the end of July.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who is also secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, said in a release that a lot of students and their families might be surprised to learn how much financial aid is available, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said higher education is playing a “crucial role” in Kentucky’s economic recovery, “helping adults gain new employability skills and preparing students for a new generation of jobs.”
“These benefits start with positive steps like filling out the FAFSA form, which each year allows thousands of students to secure the financial resources necessary for success,” she said.
The FAFSA can help students plan for college, and a successful career, said CPE President Aaron Thompson.
“Students should not allow a temporary setback like COVID-19 to thwart the lifelong benefits of higher education,” Thompson said in the release. “College degrees provide for better wages, more mobility and greater economic resiliency.”
Those are advantages workers need right now, Thompson said.
“I’m urging all students to think long-term and fill out the form,” he said.
To fill out the FAFSA visit https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa.
To receive help filling out the FAFSA visit https://www.kheaa.com/website/kheaa/counsel ors?main=6.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
